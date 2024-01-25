PlayStation Begins Pulling Major PS4 Horror Game from PSN

PlayStation has started to delist a hugely popular horror game on PS4 from PlayStation digital storefronts in various regions. From time to time, games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC will get removed from sale for one reason or another. Oftentimes, these removals happen to do with licensing agreements that have expired after a long enough time. In the case of this horror title on PS4, though, it seems more likely that PlayStation is taking the game down so that it can sell it in a new manner soon.

Spotted by user @Wario64 on X (or Twitter), it seems that Supermassive's Until Dawn has started to be taken down in different regions around the globe. Initially released back in 2015 on PS4, Until Dawn is an incredibly popular interactive horror game from Supermassive that featured a cast including Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, Jordan Fisher, Peter Stormare, and many others. When visiting the PlayStation Store in regions such as Australia and Germany now, though, Until Dawn is said to be "not available for purchase." At the time of this writing, a reason for the removal hasn't been provided by those at Sony.

So why does PlayStation seem to be taking down one of its own big PS4 exclusives from the PS Store? Well, the answer seems to lie in a recent report that made the rounds. Within the past day, it was claimed that PlayStation was soon expected to announce a new port of Until Dawn that would bring the game to both PlayStation 5 and PC. Although PlayStation itself hasn't confirmed this to be the case, the announcement is reportedly going to transpire at some point within the next two weeks. As a result, PlayStation looks to be eliminating the current version of Until Dawn so that it can sell the game once again for new platforms soon enough.

"Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren't alone," says the official description of Until Dawn. "Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece.Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn."

