Junji Ito Partners With Hideo Kojima For Surprise Studio Visit

Junji Ito and Hideo Kojima are masters of their respective crafts, with the former weaving some of the spookiest manga and the latter continuing to create amazing video games via his company, Kojima Productions. Both creators happen to be good friends, with Ito actually appearing in Death Stranding to help hammer home that point. In recent social media posts, Kojima revealed that Junji Ito had visited his offices, leaving many to wonder if this was simply a friendly visit or if the pair are working on a new project together.

When it comes to the projects that Hideo Kojima is working on, there is an opportunity for Junji Ito to appear in a few different avenues. As mentioned previously, Ito appeared as a character in Death Stranding, appearing before Norman Reedus' character to offer the player a task in the post-apocalyptic world. Kojima also revealed a first look recently when it came to a new horror game, "OD", that will see the video game creator teaming up with legendary director Jordan Peele. Previously, Kojima was working on the game "PT", which was slated to be a Silent Hill sequel, and while Ito's involvement has always been theorized, the manga artist did confirm that he had spoken with Kojima about potentially being involved.

Kojima x Ito: Worlds Are Colliding

Here's what Hideo Kojima had to say about his recent meeting with the master of horror, "Today I met up with Junji Ito, whom I hadn't seen since the pandemic for the first time in 4 years, and rewatched the movie "Uzumaki" that I saw 24 years ago at the theater, on the North American BD (since the Japanese version is only available on DVD). I remember I saw it in Shibuya and it was a double feature with "Tomie," as I recall. In my warehouse tonight, I unearthed the manga "Uzumaki" and reread it."

Mr. Ito and I are the same age, 60 years old buddies. We have Konan each other for 30 years.🫡 https://t.co/BmCCuhyfd2 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 22, 2024

Junji Ito has some big projects of his own on the way. Adult Swim is continuing to work on the highly anticipated adaptation of Uzumaki, with a live-action film of "Bloodsucking Darkness" also in production. If the pair of creators are working on a project with one another, it is sure to be one that fans will clamor to dive into.

