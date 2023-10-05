Taylor Swift Movie Crosses Major Box Office Milestone Before Release

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is about to make its debut — and it looks like moviegoers are definitely ready for it. On Thursday, AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has already sold more than $100 million in advance tickets across the globe. Early projections had suggested that the film would make more than $100 million just in its opening weekend alone, after it began shattering box office presale records across North America mere hours after tickets went onsale in late August. Late last month, it was confirmed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour would be expanding into more countries, and that it would also be screened in select IMAX locations.

According to AMC, which has joined up with Swift to distribute the film directly, the demand from audienes "has been incredible" across the U.S. "from the largest cities to the smallest towns." The film will hold a world premiere event in Los Angeles on October 11th.

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement when the film was first announced to be in development.

What Movies Have Been Delayed Because of The Eras Tour Movie?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been responsible for over half a dozen movies moving their release dates, both to avoid competition with Swift, and to possibly claim new release windows amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes. The Exorcist: Believer, Priscilla, Ordinary Angels, Freelance, What Happens Later, Dumb Money, The Persian Version, and The Marsh King's Daughter have all switched to new release dates amid the news.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th.