Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie: What Bonus Songs Will Be Included on Disney+?

Swifties got a pretty epic update on Wednesday, with confirmation that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is officially headed to streaming. The filmed version of Swift's landmark concert tour will be headed exclusively to Disney+ on March 15th, after a record-breaking run in theaters and on VOD last year. This marks the latest project of Swift's to end up on the streamer, following the original film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, as well as a brief stint where her City of Lover concert was available to stream on the platform.

The streaming service promoted its version of The Eras Tour movie as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version, which will present the concert in its entirety with five extended songs that were not included in the theatrical or VOD release. So, which songs will be included in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)?

What Are The Eras Tour Movie's Bonus Songs on Disney+?

Disney has already confirmed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include "cardigan", Swift's hit song from folklore that was not included in the theatrical or VOD versions. The announcement also teases "four additional acoustic songs" — which, given what we know about when the Eras Tour movie was filmed, can easily be deduced. The Eras Tour movie was filmed across three nights of concerts at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, with Swift performing two different "surprise songs" each night as part of the show's acoustic set. The theatrical and VOD versions of the Eras tour included the same two surprise songs — "Our Song" from her debut album Taylor Swift on guitar, and "You're On Your Own, Kid" from Midnights on piano. This leaves four surprise songs that were performed but not included in the film — "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "You Are In Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover, and "Maroon" from Midnights on piano. It's pretty safe to assume that these will be the four acoustic songs included in the Disney+ release.

Interestingly, Disney's announcement makes it sound like one song filmed during the Los Angeles dates — the Haim duet "no body, no crime" from evermore — still might not be included in Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). It also remains to be seen if Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will present the additional songs at their designated place in the Eras Tour setlist, or if they will be included after the credits just as "The Archer", "Wildest Dreams', and "Long Live" were included in the VOD release after being omitted from the theatrical edition.

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Are you excited for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) to arrive on Disney+? What do you think of the news about these bonus songs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!