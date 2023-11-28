Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Movie Headed to VOD With Bonus Footage

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been dominating the pop culture landscape, both in stadiums across the world and in movie theaters. Now, fans will be able to experience the official concert movie of the tour from the comfort of their own home. On Monday, Swift took to Twitter to announce that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be available to rent on Digital on Wednesday, December 13th. This digital release of the film, which is being handled by Universal Pictures, will be available on platforms like Prime Video, Apple, Vudu, XFinity, and YouTube & Google TV. The suggested retail price for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour's home release will include three bonus songs that were cut from time from the theatrical version: Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s "Long Live", 1989 (Taylor's Version)'s "Wildest Dreams", and Lover's "The Archer."

Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film… pic.twitter.com/JTpl0tz1uG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 27, 2023

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview. "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

