The cast of The Fall Guy continues to grow, and each new name has us more and more excited for Universal's adaptation of the TV series of the same name. The movie is set to star Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as well as Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once). Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Ted Lasso star and Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham has joined the movie.

The feature film will be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and have a different spin from the show it's based on, with Gosling playing a past-his-prime stuntman who finally lands a job, but the star of the movie goes missing. According to THR, Waddingham has been cast as the producer of the troubled movie. Duke is playing the stuntman's best friend while Hsu is playing the movie star's assistant, and Blunt has been cast as a prosthetic makeup artist that has a romantic history with Gosling's character.

Kelly McCormick is partnering as a producer on the project with a script from Drew Pearce who also worked with Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Gosling will also serve as a producer with original series creator Glen A. Larson executive producing. Soon, the cast is expected to fly to Australia to begin filming.

Will There Be a Hocus Pocus 3 with Hannah Waddingham?

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and the long-awaited sequel sees the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. While many of the other original Hocus Pocus stars did not return for the sequel, there is a fun new cast to play with the original trio. One such newcomer is Waddingham who plays The Witch Mother who helps the Sanderson Sisters get their powers when they're young. Sadly, Waddingham is only featured in one scene early in the movie, and fans are bummed she wasn't in more. The sequel does have a post-credit scene that opens the door for a third movie, and many are hoping a potential threequel will mean more of Waddingham. While nothing has been greenlit, Midler has said she would be open to making another installment.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed t. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

