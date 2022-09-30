Hocus Pocus: Bette Midler Open to Returning for Third Film

Nearly 30 years after audiences first met Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, the character will be making their return for Hocus Pocus 2, and Midler herself isn't ruling out a potential return for a third film. With the second installment yet to be unleashed, audiences are left to speculate about how Winifred will be coming back to life after the events of the original film, so it's anyone's guess as to how she could possibly be revived for a third installment. Hocus Pocus 2 will be debuting exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, September 30th.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Sarah Sanderson, noted that the best route for a third film might be in the world of animation.

"Kathy [Najimy] had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]," the actor admitted. "Of course I'd be happy to have a conversation [for a third film], it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Najimy, on the other hand, expressed that while she would "never say never" to reprising the role, she thinks that the studios has "pulled every story you could pull out of this" mythology.

