Does Hocus Pocus 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Something wicked this way finally comes... It's been 29 years since Hocus Pocus was first released, and today marks the long-awaited return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back in their iconic roles with a new cast of Salem teens to go up against. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a better critics score than the original, and ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 3 out of 5. These days, it's pretty common for new movies to have a post-credit scene, but does Hocus Pocus 2?

Yes, Hocus Pocus 2 does have a little moment after the credits, so don't shut off Disney+ right away if you're looking to have the full experience. Warning: Post-Credit Spoiler Ahead! In the movie's final moment, Cobweb the Cat (not to be confused with the first movie's Thackery Binx) jumps around the magic shop and another Black Flame Candle is revealed. Of course, this leaves the door open for yet another return of the Sanderson Sisters. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Midler said she would be open to making a third installment.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed t. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Parker added that a third film could work in the world of animation.

"Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea. It's fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]," the actor shared. "Of course, I'd be happy to have a conversation [for a third film], it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!"

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.