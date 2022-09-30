Hocus Pocus 2 Fans Are Wishing the Sequel Featured More Hannah Waddingham

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and the long-awaited sequel sees the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson Sisters as well as Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. While many of the other original Hocus Pocus stars did not return for the sequel, there is a fun new cast to play with the original trio. One such newcomer is Ted Lasso star and Emmy-winner, Hannah Waddingham. She plays The Witch Mother who helps the Sanderson Sisters get their powers when they were little girls. Sadly, Waddingham is only featured in one scene early in the movie, and fans are bummed she wasn't in more.

"I'm a mother witch," Waddingham told PEOPLE on the Primetime Emmy's Red Carpet last month. "People are just gonna fall in love with it, and I wonder if they might fall in love with it more than the first, if that's even possible." You can read some of the tweets from fans who loved Waddingham in the movie and wanted to see more of her below:

"Jail time for whoever decided Hannah Waddingham would be in Hocus Pocus 2 for less than 5 minutes and get to sing 0 songs," @azalben wrote. "The only thing wrong with that movie is that there could have been more Hannah Waddingham. But that's true of all movies," Ted Lasso writer Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) tweeted. "Give me a Disney Plus show with Hannah Waddingham Mother Witch," @Daviesallison1A suggested.

"Hannah Waddingham has a 2-minute cameo as a sexy-scary witch and is clearly having the time of her life, so it's pretty baffling she didn't get her a bigger part. Would've *killed* as a villain opposing the Sanderson sisters," @DuskTilShaun wrote. "Hocus Pocus 2 reviews being different versions of 'It was fun! Hannah Waddingham was underused' 'Great entertainment! they could have used Hannah Waddingham more' 'Hilarious! We deserve more Hannah Waddingham' like we all know that's right," @stuckinrevmode observed.

Described by Disney+ as "a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic," Hocus Pocus 2's plot synopsis reads as follows: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.