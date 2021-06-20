Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam Original Movie Announced (Exclusive)

The hype for the Space Jam franchise is at an all-time high with Space Jam: A New Legacy set to debut later this year, and that means plenty of fans will be giving the original featuring Michael Jordan a rewatch. It seems the crew of Teen Titans Go! is thinking that's a great idea too, and we can exclusively reveal that they'll be watching the first Space Jam in a brand new original movie titled Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam. The original 80-minute movie will have the beloved Titans team offering hilarious commentary on the 1996 original film and will premiere Sunday, June 20th at 6 PM EST on Cartoon Network. It will also get a digital release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 27th.

It's a perfect film for Father's Day if you think about it, and is the perfect followup to A New Legacy, which hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th, making July the month of Space Jam. You can check out the full trailer in the video above and the poster below.

(Photo: DC)

As you can see in the trailer, the Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, and after some prodding by Beast Boy, Raven, and Cyborg they take on some Titan-like forms, and the results are kind of amazing. Well, except for one, who doesn't change at all. As Beast Boy points out, that's because he got stuck with Robin, but Robin is eager to point out how skilled he is, and starts a not so stylish dance.

You can check out the official description for Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam below.

"In Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam, the Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the iconic Space Jam villains who tried to enslave Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Astonished to discover his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg organizes an exclusive watch party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg presents the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots, and Robin…well, Robin doesn’t trust their new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeves?"

After the movie airs on Cartoon Network, fans can watch on the Cartoon Network app and VOD, and then can be purchased digitally starting on July 27th for $14.99.

