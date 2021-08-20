Teen Wolf Star Dylan O'Brien Shocks Fans With Wild New Look
Dylan O'Brien has arrived on set for his new movie Not Okay and with it gotten a new haircut, one that has broken the internet. As noticed by our sister site PopCulture, O'Brien is now rocking a platinum blond buzz cut for the film and fans have taken to the internet to scream in tandem together. Best known for length brown hair, The Maze Runner star will turn 30-years-old next week but his time on set of the new film will be in an almost unrecognizable look. "Meet Colin," reads the original post of O'Brien's new hair, prompting the official Not Okay Instagram account to post a transformation video of how it all happened.
In Not Okay, O'Brien stars opposite Zoey Deutch (Before I Fall) in a film previously described by Variety as following "a misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted." Quinn Shephard writes and directs.
Not Okay, and O'Brien's signature new look, is a production of Disney's Searchlight Pictures and will be released on Hulu.
(Cover photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Understandable
SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/RT01Yd1K8D— ･ﾟ✧.｡: (@coconutmilktits) August 19, 2021
the best thing
dylan o’brian dying his hair blonde is the best thing that happened all summer— malika (@malika_hayawan) August 19, 2021
but what about the tattoos
Dylan O'Brian with tattoos should be a real thing 😩— ⛓️ Itachi's Lil Hoe ⛓️ (@lilmissdevil01) August 19, 2021
6 hours later
it’s been 6 hours and blonde dylan o’brian still has me on the verge of tears— naya ✪ no way hoe 🕸️🧊 (@graybookmark) August 18, 2021
It's a lot to take in
Have y’all seen Dylan O’brian lately 🥵— vicky ✧･ﾟ (@VickysLyfe) August 18, 2021
We all thought it
And i thought Dylan O'Brian couldn't get anymore finer than he is but sheeesh how wrong i was dat blond hair looking so good on him 👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/2ookzytv6b— Miglena⁷🐋💜 (@ZhoslavaMM) August 19, 2021
Blonde Dylan O'Brien can't hurt you
Blonde Dylan O’Brian has me acting up 🥵— Marls 🌿 (@MarlsVal) August 18, 2021