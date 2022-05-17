Teen Wolf: The Movie Celebrates Filming Wrap With New Photos

✖

Filming on Teen Wolf: The Movie has wrapped. On Tuesday, the film's official Twitter confirmed that filming had wrapped on the eagerly anticipated project and shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos to commemorate the moment writing, "That's a WRAP on Teen Wolf: The Movie! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on bringing the best pack back together." The film is headed to Paramount+, though the premiere date has not yet been announced. You can check out the post and the photos for yourself below.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The film will see almost all of the cast of the original MTV Teen Wolf series return. Last week, it was announced that Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin would reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project. Also returning are Tyler Pose as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski and Arden Cho.

"Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand-new series Wolf Pack for Paramount+," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said previously about the project.

