Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Score Gets Vinyl Release From Waxworks Records

✖

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, with Waxworks Records honoring the occasion by releasing the film's score on vinyl. Making the release even more exciting is that it comes with a poster for the film, while the vinyl itself is "ooze-colored," reminding fans of the sludge that helped birth the heroes in the first place. Even those without a record player can get in on the action, as Waxworks is also releasing the score on CD. The new release even includes the iconic Vanilla Ice song "Ninja Rap" from the movie's conclusion. The Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze score is now available on Waxworks Records' website.

The label describes the product, "Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe vinyl release of Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Original Motion Picture Score by John DuPrez. Released in 1991 as the highly anticipated sequel to 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Secret of the Ooze follows the adventures of four Turtles: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and their Master Splinter. Resuming from the events of the first film, The Shredder returns to take back command of the Foot Clan and work towards getting revenge on the Turtles. When he learns the secret behind the Turtles' mutation, he becomes more dangerous than ever. The film sheds light on the origins of Splinter and the Turtles, as well as introduces two new villains: Tokka and Rahzar.

"Lifted from the pages of the popular comic series, a wildly successful Saturday morning cartoon, and a massive hit-line of toy action figures, the motion picture adaptation of the beloved crime-fighting turtles brought the TMNT franchise to the next level. The gritty and dark NYC martial-arts-superhero-comedy features the four cherished ninja turtles with a slew of other idolized characters such as Master Splinter, Shredder, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, and The Foot.

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"In collaboration with composer John DuPrez, TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and Nickelodeon, Waxwork Records is proud to present the official and complete 1991 score to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze for the first time in any format. Sourced from the original masters, the complete film music by DuPrez has been re-stored and re-mastered for a deluxe double LP album release. Also included is 'Ninja Rap' by Vanilla Ice.

"The complete album art was created by Kevin Eastman exclusively for Waxwork Records, and it features his classic comic-book illustration style! Packaging includes 180 gram 'Ooze'-colored vinyl, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte-satin coating, and a 1991 TMNT 2 film poster postcard."

Details of the collection are as follows:

The Complete 1991 Score by John DuPrez

Available For The First Time In Any Format

New Art by TMNT Co-Creator Kevin Eastman

180 Gram “Ooze”-Colored Vinyl

Deluxe Packaging

1991 TMNT 2 Movie Poster Postcard

The track listing is as follows:

Side A 1. NY Pizza 2. Main Title 3. Pile of Criminals 4. Shredder Lives 5. Mutant Dandelions 6. Grave Danger 7. TGRI Fight 8. Home Sweet Home 9. Tokka & Rahzar

Side B 10. Scrapyard Scrap 11. What Troubles You 12. Master Say Have Fun 13. Let The Games Begin 14. Super Shredder 15. Cowabunga Says It All 16. Dark Monsters 17. Ninja Rap (Performed by Vanilla Ice)



Head to Waxworks Records' website to grab your copy.

Will you be adding this set to your collection! Let us know in the comments below!