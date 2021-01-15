Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Villains and Sewer Lair Figure Box Sets Are Live

Playmates Toys have launched two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box sets that are loaded with reissues of '80s Playmates TMNT figures with oversized roto (hollow) heads. The Villains and Sewer Lair box sets include six figures each, and come packed in a themed carrying case. They're also limited edition Previews Exclusives.

Needless to say, longtime TMNT fans will be very into these Playmates sets. A breakdown of the figures in the Villains and Sewer Lair boxes, including prices and pre-order info, can be found below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Villains Mutant Module Rotocast 6-Pack - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 (free shipping): Figures include Bebop, Rocksteady, Baxter Stockman, Slash, Krang, and a Foot Soldier. The packaging is inspired by the classic Mutant Module vehicle. Arrives in June 2021.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sewer Lair Rotocast Action Figure 6-Pack - Pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 (free shipping): Figures include Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter. The packaging is inspired by the Ninja Turtles' Sewer Lair. Arrives in June 2021.

Note that Playmates released a retro TMNT figure box set as a San Diego Comic-Con 2020 exclusive that included figures of Leonardo, Dontallo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Shredder, and Splinter in Party Wagon packaging. You can still grab one here on eBay in the $200 range. A similar fate likely awaits the sets listed above, so reserve them while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.