Moviegoers are oozing and aahing over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The animated reboot about the heroes in a half-shell — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) — is the best-reviewed movie of the summer, and now it's getting the movie theater collectibles treatment. Regal Theatres' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem merchandise includes the exclusive TMNT Ooze Canister popcorn tub and topper figurines, plus two sets of plush. Check out the new movie merch below, but hurry: pre-sales end at midnight CST on August 25th.

Priced at $24.99, the TMNT Ooze Canister popcorn tub is an 85 oz. capacity popcorn bucket (radioactive material and popcorn not included) and comes with four detailed topper figurines. Also available are plush sets pairing Mikey with Raph and Donny with Leo, each available for $21.99. The online-only items are available for pre-order on the official Regal TMNT shop website and will ship this December.

(Photo: Regal Theatres)

(Photo: Regal Theatres)

Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation, has described Mutant Mayhem as "a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," and the studio has already greenlit a theatrical sequel and Paramount+ spin-off series. With an "A" CinemaScore and a 97% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Mutant Mayhem is the best-reviewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The logline: "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey, with Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voicing the turtles' adoptive father, Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) voicing high school student and aspiring reporter April O'Neil. Rounding out the human cast are Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia Utom and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman.

The voice cast features Ice Cube (Ride Along) as SuperFly, the human-hating leader of an army of mutants that includes Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as the easy-going Mondo Gecko.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is playing now only in theaters.