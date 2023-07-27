Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Toys Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you enjoyed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you need to have Seth Rogen's upcoming animated TMNT film on your radar. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on August 2nd. Playmates is leading the charge with a collection fully articulated and poseable figures that stand between 4-5" tall and include weapons and accessories. There are also 12-inch figures, vehicles and playsets like the sewer lair, and more.

There is also a larger collection of new TMNT merch available, including a collection of Mutant Mayhem Funko Pops.

The official description of the sewer lair reads: "As seen in the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem movie, the Sewer Lair playset has over 20 different rocking features to keep the Turtles primed and ready for action! The playset even contains a modular subway tunnel so kids can play their way. The Playset comes with 2.4 oz of green slimy ooze that can dropped on the baddies for the ooze tube or placed in the ooze ball and rolled down the tracks to take out the baddies! There are 3 levels of play – on the skyline at street level or in down in the sewers. Doesn't matter where you play, there's lots of fun features at all levels!

While the Turtles live in the sewers they live in style, their pad (Secret Sewer Lair) has it all with over 20 action packed features including a dojo where the Turtles train to fight, a zip line ride to get from the skyline to street level in seconds, a porta potty elevator that takes them from the sewers to street level, secret vault door, slides and false floors, a packet of slimy ooze and so much more!"

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." You can check out the trailer right here.

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"

Where Can I Watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Streaming?



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will open exclusively in theaters on August 2nd, but fans wanting an animated TMNT fix can stream all episodes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2002) animated series, Nick's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) animated series, and the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018) animated series on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.