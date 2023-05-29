Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Gets Score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

A couple of rad dudes are scoring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Two-time Grammy Award and Oscar-winning Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and composer Atticus Ross will score the animated Nickelodeon movie, according to Film Music Reporter. Mutant Mayhem marks the duo's second CG-animated movie after Disney/Pixar's jazzy Soul, which scored Reznor and Ross their second Oscar win. Along with HBO's Watchmen series and the '90s-set dramedy Mid90s, Reznor and Ross are best known in the film world for their four collaborations with filmmaker David Finch: The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and Mank.

In the reboot from Nickelodeon Movies (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run) and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures (Neighbors), the heroes in a half-shell set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts after years of being sheltered from the human world.

The Turtle brothers — Leonardo (The Walking Dead: World Beyond's Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Cousins for Life's Micah Abbey), Michelangelo (The Chi's Shamon Brown Jr.), and Raphael (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Brady Noon) — take on a mysterious crime syndicate with the help of their friend April O'Neil (The Bear's Ayo Edebiri), only to get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

With its Spider-Verse style animation and '90s throwback 'tude, producer Rogen is putting the "cowabunga" back in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their first theatrical film since 2016's TMNT: Out of the Shadows.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen, who also voices the mutant Bebop, said during Paramount Pictures' CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"

Also featuring the voices of Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) as sensei Splinter, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia, Giancarlo Esposito (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) as Baxter Stockman, and Hannibal Buress (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door), Ice Cube (Ride Along), Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as the mutants Genghis Frog, Leatherhead, Superfly, Wingnut, and Mondo Gecko, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes out of its shell August 2nd only in theaters.