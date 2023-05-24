Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Character Posters Released

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has released a new set of character posters, which you can check out below!

"Leo" (Leonardo), "Raph" (Raphael), "Donnie" (Donatello), and "Mikey" (Michaelangelo) all look unique and different in this "living comic book" style of animation, which seems very much in tune with Sony's Spider-man Spider-Verse animated films. Another poster released by Paramount shows the TMNT squad all together in one epic superhero leaping pose!

(Photo: Paramount)

(Photo: Paramount)

(Photo: Paramount)

(Photo: Paramount)

(Photo: Paramount)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is produced by ("permanent teenager" as the poster proclaims) Seth Rogen, who wanted to focus on the "teenage" part of "TMNT" in a coming-of-age tale. To that end, Mutant Mayhem cast real-life teenagers as the Turtles, with Micah Abbey voicing Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. voicing Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael.

"We wanted it to be like Stand By Me and Lady Bird. But, you know, with Ninja Turtles," director Jeff Rowe described. "They've got a lot of that inauthentic confidence that teenagers have: when you're a teen, you don't know any better, so you operate with this hyped-up sense of, 'We can do anything!' That's something that [they] are great at – that Superbad thing where they're best friends, but they're kinda losers who make fun of each other, but you never doubt for a second that they truly love each other."

Supporting cast voices include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Seth Rogen as Bebop; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, and Jackie Chan as Splinter.

"On Ninja Turtles, it was lovely because we were able to control the process a lot more. For every session, we lumped people together," Seth Rogen told THR. "So every time the four turtles recorded, they were together. Me and John Cena were Bebop and Rocksteady, and we recorded together. Ice Cube has a bunch of scenes with the kids, and they are recorded together. So we really went out of our way and bent over backward on Ninja Turtles to try to capture that improvisational energy that you get when a lot of people are in the same place at the same time. I actually saw how helpful it was from doing Lion King, and if that's the tone and style you're going for, then it is a great thing to chase."

Synopsis: In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be in theaters on August 2nd.