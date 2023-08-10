Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Seth Rogen & Director Made Sure Animators Weren't Overworked

Paramount Pictures recently released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in theaters last week, and it was received pretty well considering how previous installments have been received. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks pretty different than previous iterations, and the film definitely has emotions. Director Jeff Rowe recently spoke with us and revealed how they wanted the film to have emotion, which was maintained throughout various levels of production. Seth Rogen produced the film with his producing partner Evan Goldberg, and it seems that they only had one wish while making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. In a new interview with Insider, Rowe revealed that Rogen and Goldberg made sure that the animators on the team weren't overworked.

"That was the thing that was really important to us on this film, and I learned it from Seth and Evan because in getting to know Seth, I'm like, 'He has a really good work-life balance and everyone at Point Gray does,'" Rowe said. "And I asked him about that and he is like, 'Well, we're like when you're doing live action, sometimes you're on a set for 40 days in a row and it is exhausting and tiring. And we want to make sure that our people have time away from that and that it doesn't become their entire lives.'"

"We'd be like, 'Great, let's figure that out, and let's accommodate that because that's your process and that's what leads you to make your best art,' And we would often do that with most of the team and just try to make sure everyone always felt supported. I never want the team to be suffering more than I am. And I also hopefully am suffering more than the team because I'm the captain and I'm paid to absorb that, and they're not. It's important to preserve that. People just do better work when they're rested and have home lives." The Teenager Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem director added.

What goes down in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now.

