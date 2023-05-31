Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Reveals Possible First Look at Villain Baxter Stockman

A new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem provides fans with a quick glimpse of the classic villain Baxter Stockman. There have been several iterations of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the big and small screen, but this latest project appears to take a "back to basics" approach, even casting young kid actors in the starring voice roles of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo. With Superfly and his crime syndicate filled with mutated monsters, it only makes sense for Baxter Stockman to be the mad scientist behind their creation. Luckily, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer may have given us a brief look at Baxter Stockman.

After being introduced to Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube) in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem trailer, there's a flashback to the villain's origin, which shows him being experimented on in a dark-lit lab. The small Superfly is in a test tube alongside other test subjects, and behind him can be seen a man walking, studying his handiwork. More than likely, this character is Baxter Stockman, who is voiced by Giancarlo Esposito (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad).

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Baxter Stockman's History With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

During Baxter Stockman's tenure as a central figure in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mythos, he's been depicted as a mad scientist that usually aligns himself with other villains like Shredder and Krang. Of course, he eventually becomes a mutant himself, transforming into a giant brain or fly, which is ironic since Superfly appears to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's main bad guy.

What Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

The description for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem reads, "After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast

There's a star-studded roster for Paramount Pictures' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Directed by Jeff Rowe and produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, the film stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph. It arrives in theaters on August 2nd.