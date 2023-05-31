New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Released

Paramount recently revealed that Seth Rogen has been working on an animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, and they released an action-packed teaser shortly after. From the looks of it, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem could be Paramount's answer to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and they're really excited to get this movie into theaters. Last week, the studio revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was being pushed up a few days to August 2nd and that a new teaser would be released. Now, the day has come, and the studio has officially released the first full trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

You can check out the trailer below.

cowabunga! Retweet this new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem trailer for the chance to be one of FIRST to see #TMNTMovie! We’re giving away 4 hometown advance screenings. Share which turtle you are with #TMNTLeo, #TMNTMikey, #TMNTDonnie or #TMNTRaph & #Sweepstakes pic.twitter.com/mNimMfmESY — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) May 31, 2023

Who's In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also features actual teenagers as the Turtles: Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

