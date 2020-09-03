Tenet Finally Released in LA Theaters

✖

Tenet has finally made its way to theaters in Los Angeles, California. The film capital of the world has had its theater doors shuddered since March of 2020 when the global pandemic prompted reactionary measures to be put into place which required large gatherings of people to be temporarily suspended. Now, as more information about the virus and how to prevent its spread has surfaced while vaccines are also being made available, theaters are re-opening in the Los Angeles area at limited capacity. With their re-opening comes screenings of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a time-bending epic which originally opened in August of 2020.

Tenet will be opening in numerous theaters throughout the L.A. market, including on IMAX screens at locations including AMC Universal CityWalk, where it can be seen in 70mm, AMC Burbank, AMC Century City, AMC Promenade Woodland Hills, AMC Santa Anita, AMC Del Amo Torrance and AMC Covina, and at Cinemark IMAX Lancaster. Regal movie theaters have not yet reopened their doors around the world.

Written, directed and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk), Tenet opened globally beginning in August 2020 and has grossed $364 million to date. The film was shot using a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film, giving it the picture quality that makes it the optimum theater experience. Nolan was a strong advocate for the theatrical release of the film and has been spotted making his way back into a movie theater in Los Angeles on the day which they reopened.

Nolan was watching another Warner Brothers title, Judas and the Black Messiah. See photos of him at the theater below!

Christopher Nolan catches a screening of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ in Burbank, CA, on the first day movie theaters were allowed to reopen 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/HgfKUAk1FP — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 16, 2021

The synopsis for Tenet reads, "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion."

Tenet stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Ballers), Robert Pattinson (The Batman, The Lighthouse), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Great Gatsby), Dimple Kapadia (Angrezi Medium), Martin Donovan (Ant-Man, Fahrenheit 451), Fiona Dourif (Cult of Chucky), Yuri Kolokolnikov (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Michael Caine (Inception, The Dark Knight) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

Tenet was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Tenet is now playing in theaters!