Terence Stamp's The Limey Getting a 4K Steelbook Release

We're here to tell you he's f---ing coming! Ocean's Eleven director Steven Soderbergh's The Limey will get a 4K steelbook release exclusively from Best Buy this fall, the retailer announced this week. The film centers on an ex-convict who discovers that his daughter was murdered by her boyfriend while he was locked up. In the film, Superman II villain Terence Stamp plays the antihero Wilson, who is out for revenge against Peter Fonda's Terry Valentine in the film, which also stars Wednesday's Luis Guzman and Daredevil's Lesley Ann Warren. The 4K release will be available at Best Buy stores on October 11.

You can pre-order the disc right now on the Best Buy website. It retails for $27.99, but you can save a few bucks on the preorder as of this writing, as it's currently priced at $21.99.

The stylish, non-linear storytelling of The Limey was complimented by the inclusion of flashback scenes that featured a very young Terence Stamp, taken from Ken Loach's 1967 directorial debut Poor Cow. It also utilized the '60s counterculture cache of both Stamp and Fonda, combined with Fonda's latter-day "selling out," to inform its characters. A billboard of Terry Valentine shilling for a credit card company, used in the film to mock the character, was actually an ad that Fonda appeared in in real life.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Limey below:

Oscar nominees Terence Stamp (Billy Budd), Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria), and Peter Fonda (Ulee's Gold) team up with the director of Out of Sight and Sex, Lies, and Videotape for this critically acclaimed thriller that Newsday called "a lean and mean treat for savvy action lovers."

British ex-con Wilson (Terence Stamp) arrives in Los Angeles to investigate the mystery of his daughter's "accidental" death. His prime suspect, the wealthy, heavily guarded music promoter Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda), is no easy target. Propelled into an increasingly brutal search for truth, Wilson, with single-mindedness and terrifying precision, moves unstoppably toward revenge.

You can find the movie on DVD, Blu-ray, or Digital now, or pick it up on 4K in October at Best Buy.

