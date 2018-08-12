Arnold Schwarzenegger Training Gabriel Luna for ‘Terminator’

Gabriel Luna will need to be in top shape for his role as a new, more modern Terminator in the upcoming film and fortunately, Arnold Schwarzenegger is helping him get there. The Terminator veteran shared an awesome photo of himself training Luna for the movie.

Captioned “Machine learning,” the photo shows Schwarzenegger coaching a very serious-looking Luna in some weight training. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In new Terminator, Schwarzenegger is reportedly returning as the T-800 model of Skynet’s killing machines with Luna playing the newer version. Of course, any Terminator might have a real challenge on their hands. Linda Hamilton is reprising her role as Sarah Conner in the film and joined by Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis in the film. A recent first look image from the film featured all three women looking more than ready to throw down with whatever unfortunate soul — or machine — tries to challenge them.

The film, the sixth in the Terminator franchise, will mark James Cameron‘s big return to the series he created. Cameron’s last film in the franchise was 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day and since then, the series has featured a sequel (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), a semi-sequel (Terminator Salvation), and an attempted reboot with 2015’s Terminator Genisys. Cameron spoke with Collider about his return to the series earlier this year and said that he’s exploring additional avenues of the franchises central premise.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing,” Cameron said. “Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So, it’s ‘smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif.”

As for Schwarzenegger and the new film, the actor revealed late last month that he was shooting for the film and earlier this year he praised director Tim Miller’s ideas for the movie that could revitalize the whole franchise.

“I think Cameron and [director Tim] Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie,” Schwarzenegger said. “What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.”

Terminator is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.