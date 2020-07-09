Insane Terminator: Dark Fate Easter Egg With Arnold Schwarzenegger Discovered

✖

It's been eight long months since Terminator: Dark Fate hit theaters, and it's somehow taken us this long to learn about a pretty awesome easter egg. The film, which saw the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, followed the franchise's original heroine as she teamed up with an augmented soldier from the future (Mackenzie Davis) who is sent to protect the new resistance's eventual leader (Natalia Reyes) from a REV 9 terminator (Gabriel Luna). Along their travels, they team up with "Carl," who is an older T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) now living life with a family. Carl owns his own business, Carl's Draperies, and ScreenCrush's Matt Singer recently called the number on the side of the character's van.

“I called the phone number on the side of the van owned by Arnold’s Terminator (who works as a drapery salesman) in DARK FATE,” @mattsinger wrote. “Hi, this is Carl’s Draperies,” a message begins in Schwarzenegger’s iconic voice. “We have the best drapes and curtains anywhere in Texas. I can guarantee you that. Sorry we’re not here right now to answer your call, but we’ll call you back. Until then, Hasta la vista.” Another Terminator fan, @randois, replied to Singer’s tweet and pointed out that the phone number also holds special significance. “And not only that, but 5/12/1984 is the date that Reese and the Terminator arrived in LA in the original movie,” they wrote. You can check out the tweets and listen to the message below:

Recently, Mackenzie Davis spoke about the possibility of making another Terminator movie, but her hopes aren't too high. “I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things,” she explained. “There are many interesting people that don’t fit the mould of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is now available for home viewing.

