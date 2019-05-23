Terminator Fans Aren’t Too Happy With New Dark Fate Trailer

The first two films in the Terminator franchise are arguably some of the best sci-fi films in history, thanks to their blend of action, horror, and futuristic narratives. A common link between the two films is that they were both directed by James Cameron and both starred Linda Hamilton, while subsequent films suffered both critically and financially, possibly due to the lack of the pair’s involvement in follow-up films. The upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate hopes to change all that, as Hamilton reprises her iconic role and Cameron serves as a producer on the film, though the first trailer hasn’t inspired much hope that the latest installment would be an improvement on its predecessors.

While the first two entries in the series leaned into practical special effects and compelling characters, future films failed to deliver in either respect, with Terminator: Genisys being especially lambasted for having a complicated yet forgettable plot, despite Arnold Schwarzenegger having a prominent role. Fans have a few more months ahead of them before they get to see the adventure unfold, but early reactions to the first trailer confirm that fans are nervous Dark Fate will be yet another uninspired entry into the franchise.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate before it lands in theaters on November 1st.

Still Not Interested

I haven’t been interested in a Terminator film since the second one–that isn’t changing with the latest trailer — Peter Levi (@eyeonthesens) May 23, 2019

Linda Hamilton With a Shotgun Tho

The new Terminator trailer looks so bland, and the bad Terminator? It doesn’t even look menacing and that CGI jesus christ, hell there wasn’t even the classic theme song!



(The only thing that I liked was Linda Hamilton with a shotgun tho) pic.twitter.com/is3HI2bm9K — FrankDraws (@Frank_Draws) May 23, 2019

The Matrix Reloaded…Again

I LOVE this shot from the new Terminator trailer. pic.twitter.com/rs6qfX7msg — Dean Lines (@deanlines) May 23, 2019

Pretty Mediocre

So the Terminator Dark Fate trailer to me just seems like a rehash of Genisys all over again!! Same feeling of boring action and pretty mediocre CGI as of now and the use of old characters to get us pumped up!! I hope this movie proves me wrong #TerminatorDarkFate #Terminator pic.twitter.com/l7c8Ad54Ud — The Disney Crew (@thedisneycrew19) May 23, 2019

Doesn’t Do It For Me

TERMINATOR DARK FATE trailer doesn’t do it for me really at all but i will watch 2 hours of Mackenzie Davis hitting people with a sledge hammer if someone wants to green light *that* film because Mackenzie Davis is a goddamned national treasure and should be feared by all. pic.twitter.com/55okHIujKX — Daniel Danger (@tinymediaempire) May 23, 2019

Fun Facts

Just watched the new Terminator trailer.



Fun fact: The movie on the left came out 27 years ago and is the film the movie on the left is a direct sequel to.



Also a fun fact: Practical effects are cheaper than CGI. pic.twitter.com/5LcDY0qEnY — Karl (@KarlSmallwood) May 23, 2019

Bland

The Terminator trailer is a trailer for a movie and apparently it sure is a movie about Terminators. Arnold & Sarah are back, Tim Miller directs. These facts should excite me but the teaser lacks intrigue. Just feels bland. Film may well be good but this preview doesn’t sell it. pic.twitter.com/3nE0SF3pwr — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) May 23, 2019

Kind of Afraid

After seeing the CGI in that Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, I’m kind of afraid to see what the 1991 flash back scenes will look like with CGI faces of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Edward Furlong. I know they still have time to work on it, but still… pic.twitter.com/HkgjASaiYi — Nick of Time (@ItsNickofTime) May 23, 2019

Still Waiting

Ive been waiting since 1991 for another great Terminator sequel and after watching the #TerminatorDarkFate trailer, it looks like I’m still waiting… pic.twitter.com/UgrwEOL154 — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) May 23, 2019

