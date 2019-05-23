Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Released Online

The trailer has been released for Terminator: Dark Fate, the latest installment in the long-running sci-fi series, which is positioned as a direct sequel to Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ignoring the rest of the movies in the franchise. You can see it above. Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller and brings back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton to reprise their roles in the franchise. Other actors in the film include Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Brett Azar, and Jude Collie as John Connor. Creator James Cameron has been overseeing this film more closely than he did others in the franchise.

It was not long ago that there were rumors Cameron thought the Terminator movies had run their course, but during the course of his years of work on the Avatar series, something appears to have changed, and this is back on his radar. That means that this movie will be as tied with the Cameron films as Superman Returns was with the Richard Donner Superman movies. It also seems likely, given that Schwarzenegger has been confirmed to return as a T-800, that fans will get to see him throw down with Luna’s new Terminator. We do know that Luna will be battling it out with Mackenzie Davis’ new character Madison, who seems to be some sort of hybrid. She can do some damage, but so can Connor, who delivered a spectacular moment in sneak preview footage released at CinemaCon earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Schwarzenegger himself took to social media to announce that the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate would be debuting online in less than 48 hours, hitting on Thursday morning. As previously mentioned, the movie sees the actor’s return to the franchise alongside original co-star Linda Hamilton.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.