Terrifier Getting 3-Issue Comic Book Series

In the years since Terrifier was unleashed into the world, a growing number of horror fans have become invested in the murderous adventures of Art the Clown, with the figure not only earning an upcoming sequel, but also earning a three-issue comic book series, as confirmed by the sequel's Facebook page. The series is set to be illustrated by Steve McGinnis, with the teased images from the project resembling sequences we saw in the original movie, with the book also being referred to as "Terrifier 1," likely confirming that the project will be an adaptation of the original movie into a new medium.

"Hey guys! We have some exciting news for you today: An official 3 issue Terrifier 1 graphic novel is in the works!" the film's Facebook page posted. "Quantity and price is TBD but they will be signed and they will be limited. Book 1 is in the works as you can see and should be available by October! Artwork by the super talented Steve McGinnis. This is gonna be awesome!"

The original film premiered back in 2016 and, despite its initial debut being somewhat underwhelming, its arrival on streaming platforms introduced it to larger audiences, due in part to the success of 2017's IT seeing horror fans turning more towards clown-based terror.

Just last month, the very first trailer for the sequel made its debut. The new film is described, "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. Pray you don’t get in his way."

Terrifier 2 stars Lauren Lavera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Hartnett. The film was written and directed by Damien Leone.

As more audiences discovered the film, Leone found producers to secure funding on the sequel. To confirm the interest from fans in such an endeavor, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to ensure an over-the-top sequence could be filmed, with that project earning more than double its goal in 24 hours.

"Without beating around the bush, I wrote an EPIC scene in the screenplay for Terrifier 2 that we currently do not have enough money to shoot," Leone detailed of how crowdfunded money would be used. "Without spoiling all the juicy, gory details, the scene will involve mass casualties and the destruction of its location, BUT it is the context of the scene that truly makes it so original. We're aiming to create a scene so shocking and iconic that people will talk about it for years to come. Imagine if Art the Clown was in charge of the prom mayhem in Carrie...meets David Lynch...meets Maniac....just sayin'."

Stay tuned for details on Terrifier 2 and the Terrifier comic book.

