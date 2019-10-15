Tessa Thompson Thinks Creed 3 Will Happen

While filmmakers and stars of the Rocky and Creed film franchises have stayed mum on what, if any, specific plans they have in the works for a third Creed starring Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson, it has seemed likely since the second movie premiered to a solid box office and critical performance that proved Creed was more than just a fluke that happened becuase Jordan, Thompson, and director Ryan Coogler were charismatic and popular. There is clearly some love left for the world of Rocky and, while nobody knows just what form it will take next, it has been clear for a while that somebody will take up that banner.

Thompson thinks it might be Creed again, saying during an ACE Comic Con panel this weekend that she expects they will get around to making a third one. The answer came in the context of being asked about her music, which is featured in the Creed films, and whether she or Brie Larson (who was featured on the panel with Thompson) might contribute music to Marvel down the line.

“I feel so lucky that doing the Creed movies, I get to write that music and perform that music,” Thompson told the audience. “And I think we’re going to make a Creed 3 eventually so I’ll make more music then and maybe we’ll do a duet.”

Larson expressed enthusiasm for the duet idea, which predictably led to everyone on stage spitballing what such a collaboration might look like, eventually landing, with tongue in cheek, on the idea of a Christmas song.

In the time since Creed II hit theaters, Michael B. Jordan and Thompson have both been busy more or less non-stop with high profile projects. Sylvester Stallone, who has toyed with retiring the character of Rocky Balboa after each of the last three screen appearances by the Italian Stallion, has talked about reviving the Rocky franchise separate from Creed and featuring a story about Rocky training an undocumented immigrant boxer. Some rumors have even swirled around the idea of another spinoff, this one featuring the Drago family.

