Spider-Man’s Clone Saga will be the backbone of a new Marvel TV show for Prime Video, and this bizarre ’90s comic book plot is about to get even weirder. When Spider-Noir premiered earlier this year and even earned Primetime Emmy recognition, it seemed like the streamer had a new franchise on their hands, which made the cancellation of the Nicolas Cage-led Marvel show a big surprise. It didn’t take long for replacements to be revealed, though, with plans for multiple Spider-Man spinoffs confirmed to be in development at Prime Video.

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One of those projects that seemed the closest to actually happening is a series that riffs on Spider-Man’s Clone Saga, and now new details reveal how different it really will be. These details hail from Apocalyptic Horseman, a social media personality known for reporting scoops on upcoming projects. According to them, the film will follow Kaine and Ben Reilly, the same names as the Spider-Man clones from Marvel comics, only this time they’ll be brothers on opposite sides of the law. Ben will be a cop, Kaine a criminal, and their relationship becomes more symbiotic after they gain spider-like superpowers that only work around each other.

The report goes on to reveal two additional details for the series, the first being that Miles Warren will be the main antagonist and that both Ben and Kaine will have to team up to solve a murder. That first reveal shouldn’t surprise anyone who reads comics regularly, since Warren is the legal name of the Spider-Man antagonist The Jackal who is responsible for all those clones, but the second is interesting. Fresh off the heels of Lanterns taking the superhero genre in the direction of True Detective, it’s easy to see how a pitch like this came together for Prime Video, especially after that DC series was a hit.

All the changes being made to the larger “Clone Saga” storyline are pretty bizarre anyway, and that’s on top of the comic book plot being weird on its own. In the pages of Marvel comics, the ’90s Clone Saga (technically the second with that name) has multiple Spider-Men operating at one time and at one point tried to pull the twist that Ben Reilly was the original person and Peter Parker was actually a clone of him. It all culminated in the reveal that Norman Osborn was alive and manipulating heroes and villains alike in his quest to torment Peter.

What these details about the show confirm, though, is that the same problems with Spider-Man spinoffs are going to persist well into the future. Even though details about the show confirm that elements of the comics are being used to bring it to life, the series will seemingly be totally separate from any larger Spider-Man mythology and may not even use the name “Spider-Man” in the slightest. Naturally the infinite reach of the “Spider-Verse” makes this feasible, but it has proven to be a problem before with the many Sony-made spinoff movies, and even Spider-Noir to an extent. Will Marvel fans flock to seeing a version of this beloved (but contrived) story on TV or is it doomed before it even gets started?