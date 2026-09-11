Four Different Spider-Man TV Shows in Development, But Prime Video Won’t Make All of Them

Last week brought a devastating blow to the larger Spider-Verse. Though the finale of the animated film franchise is still in the works and gearing up to arrive next year, the live-action component had come to an end. The TV series spinoff Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage as a version of Spider-Man in the 1930s, had officially been cancelled by Prime Video after just one season. To add salt to the wound, though, the series went on just days later to win five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), among others.

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Now, though, it would appear that the conclusion of Spider-Noir doesn’t mean that Spider-Man-themed TV shows are officially out of the picture at the streamer. According to a new report from The Ankler, both Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television (Sony being the rights holder to Spider-Man) are “weighing four different Spider-Man universe scripts.” To that end, the outlet goes on to note that there may not be a future where all of these projects get the green light, but the potential exists for one or maybe two to actually see the light of day.

Four Spider-Man TV Shows in Development at Sony/Prime Video

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Though specifics about the plot, or perhaps even what variant of Spider-Man these four different shows might be about, weren’t revealed, the creative teams behind them were confirmed. According to the outlet, Alison Tatlock, a writer on Better Call Saul and Pluribus, is developing one; Kelvin Yu of Bob’s Burgers and American Born Chinese is developing another; and Ben H. Winters, the creator of Tracker, is working on another. Furthermore, the reveal the team behind the fourth, which is being developed by For All Mankind co-creators Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert and WandaVision’s Megan McDonnell.

As noted, there’s no confirmation about what any of these projects might be, but given the potential of the Spider-Verse itself as a concept, the sky is truly the limit for what these new Spider-Man TV shows could be. That said, fans will immediately be skeptical about one of these getting made in the wake of Spider-Noir‘s cancellation, with a mistrust of streaming show cancellations often driving audiences from getting too invested.

There are any number of variants of the Marvel hero that could be at the center of such a story, and time will tell which of these (if any) actually get made, and if they’re a universe fans have seen in some form before or a totally new one. To that end, the creatives working on these projects are exciting ones, and all indicate different tones and styles, all of which make the superhero multiverse such a fun point for storytelling.

The end of Spider-Noir was one that, like Wonder Man, stemmed from a cost vs. viewership perspective. Despite critical acclaim and even accolades, the cost of producing an expensive show of that size ended up being the last nail in the coffin for both.

One reason that Spider-Noir might not have taken off the way it did, though, is that the series didn’t actually use “Spider-Man,” either in the title of the show or in its context. Fans may never know the real reason why that wasn’t done, but given four more shows are in the works, it’s at least one fix that could mean the next project might actually have a headstart when it arrives.