The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reveal What It’s Like Being Ryan Reynolds’ Parents

The Adam Project is hitting Netflix next week, and it follows Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time and meets up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Ruffalo and Garner have been doing interviews together, which has been a delight for fans of their 2004 movie, 13 Going On 30. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds’ parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.

“Um, you know, he does not make his bed, first of all,” Garner joked. “I mean, Ryan is just… We just love that guy.” “He’s amazing,” Ruffalo added. Garner continued, “He’s heaven.” She went on to talk about Scobell and then praise Reynolds for wearing many hats during production. “He killed it every single day. He’s amazing. Honestly, watching last night, he is a pure movie star in this movie.” Ruffalo took it home with, “I’m proud of my boy.” You can check out the clip below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

What was it like playing @VancityReynolds parents? Jennifer Garner and @MarkRuffalo give us the scoop! pic.twitter.com/J5LWHkDZfu — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 1, 2022

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Adam Project also features Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980s films like The Goonies and E.T., which Reynolds recently spoke about while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said of Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11th.