The Adam Project: Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner Are Keeping 13 Going On 30 Nostalgia Alive

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, The Adam Project, is hitting Netflix later this month and the Deadpool star isn’t the only exciting name on the cast list. The film also features Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. While many folks are excited to see a few Marvel stars coming together for the movie, many fans are thrilled to see Ruffalo and Garner reuniting 18 years after the release of the beloved romantic comedy, 13 Going On 30. In fact, the two stars are currently showing each other a lot of love during The Adam Project‘s press tour.

“Fellow @jennifer.garner stans rise 📸❤️ Some BTS from our press day for #TheAdamProject! Can’t wait for everyone to see this film in 11 days,” Ruffalo captioned a photo he posted of Garner on Instagram. “Fellow @markruffalo stans rise 📸♥️ Some BTS from our press day for #TheAdamProject! Can’t wait for everyone to see this film in 11 days,” Garner captioned her own post of Ruffalo. You can check out their cute pics in the posts below:

In The Adam Project, Reynolds travels back in time and meets up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Ruffalo and Garner. In another new post, Ruffalo shared The Adam Project trailer and referenced 13 Going On 30 in the caption. “The Flamhaffs had a baby, a @vancityreynolds look alike. #TheAdamProject,” Ruffalo joked. You can view that post below:

Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980s films like The Goonies and E.T., which Reynolds recently spoke about while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said of the Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11th.