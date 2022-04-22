The Bad Guys Streaming Premiere Date Released

The Dreamworks animated film The Bad Guys has revealed its official streaming date, which will be July 1st. Viewers will be able to find The Bad Guys on Peacock starting on that same date, for no extra cost. The Bad Guys was released in theaters on April 22nd, and earned approximately $238 million worldwide. The critical reception of the film was generally middling-to-positive, with viewers appreciating the heist film satire and thematic arc about learning the values of kindness and good behavior as antithesis to the "coolness" of bad guys, which has become so en vogue in the 21st century.

The Bad Guys features the voicework of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Richard Ayoade, Barbara Goodson, Zazie Beets, Alex Borstein, and Lilly Singh. THR's review states that the film may not be a revolutionary work of animated storytelling, but it's solid enough to be a good popcorn flick for the family:

For much of the way, The Bad Guys is antic fun, aided immeasurably by the terrific vocal performances. The ensemble includes many well-known names, but unlike so many celebrities cast in animated films purely for their star value, they actually deliver vivid characterizations that go beyond being recognizable voices. Rockwell's sly delivery proves consistently delightful, Snake's flirty banter with Beetz's Foxington giving Clooney and Roberts a run for their money. Maron is so perfectly cast as the grouchy, self-loathing snake you wonder why the character doesn't have glasses and a moustache. Even the minor roles are impeccably performed, with Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) in hilarious full-bluster mode as the gang's police chief nemesis. The brightly colored computer animation fairly pops, and Daniel Pemberton's zippy music would feel perfectly at home in a live-action caper film. While The Bad Guys ultimately lacks the sophistication and emotional resonance to make it anything more than a harmless diversion, it offers plenty of fun along the way.

Here is the synopsis for The Bad Guys:

Basking in the glory of their success, Mr Wolf's notorious Bad Guys are unequalled in thievery. However, all good things must come to an end, and for the first time in a long while, someone manages to outsmart the city's most-wanted villains during an audacious heist. Now, as charm alone isn't going to cut it, the humiliated crime squad must do the unthinkable: rehabilitate for freedom's sake and give goodness a second chance. However, can a leopard change its spots? What will it take the unrepentant Bad Guys to become law-abiding citizens?

The Bad Guys will start streaming on Peacock on July 1st.