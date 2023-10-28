The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Character Posters Reveal What They Hunger For

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is the newest entry to The Hunger Games universe, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins of the same name. The adaptation will follow 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem. The film is also set to star Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, Viola Davis as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, and Josh Andres Rivera as Sejanus Plinth. This week, the official social media accounts for The Hunger Games shared new character posters for the film.

"What do you hunger for?" The Hunger Games captioned their Instagram post. You can take a look a the posters below:

Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Viola Davis as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth

(Photo: Lionsgate)

What Is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes About?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Why Did Rachel Zelger Originally Turn Down The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Earlier this year, Zegler admitted to the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she initially turned down the role of Lucy Gray.

"Let me tell you because is such an embarrassing story for me. I was offered it in January of last year after wanting it so badly. I didn't audition, it was just, I got a call from my agent that was like 'Francis Lawrence [The Hunger Games franchise director] wants you to do this.' And I met with him for like three hours at the Soho Hotel in London. And then he told me that they were filming in Germany and in Poland and I had just gotten to London and I wanted to disappear because I was so far away from home for the first time ever. And I was away from everybody that I knew and loved, and I said 'no.'"

She continued, "And I regretted it the second I said it. I had another project lined up that fell through that got pushed into 2023 and I just kind of put my name back into the mix and got it, and I feel really bad for any of the girls... because I put my name back in and they were just like 'yup, OK, cool, we'll do it.'"

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to open in theaters on November 17th.