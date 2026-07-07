The Batman 2 Star Robert Pattinson’s New Bruce Wayne Look Revealed (at The Odyssey Premiere)

Robert Pattinson is a very busy man these days. The actor has three films coming out this year (The Drama, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three), and that’s just the lead-up to his highly anticipated return in The Batman: Part II next year. Filming on The Batman sequel is currently underway, which means that Pattinson is currently slipping back into his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. So when he showed up at The Odyssey premiere, he looked noticeably different.

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Below you’ll find photos of Robert Pattinson at The Odyssey premiere, and you can see for yourself how his Bruce Wayne has grown and changed since the first film.

Robert Pattinson’s New Bruce Wayne Look Revealed

Bruce Wayne attending the world premiere of ‘THE ODYSSEY’. pic.twitter.com/xKNqQL1PtC — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 6, 2026

As you can see, the internet is sitting up aand taking notice of Robert Pattinson’s dapper new look as Bruce Wayne. The sequel seems like it will ditch some of the “Emo Bruce” vibes from the first film; the pale skin remains, but the hair has changed, looking less like a moody college kid’s haircut and more like a young CEO would look today. It’s safe to say we’re going to see a more mature (and public-facing?) Bruce Wayne in The Batman: Part II.

What Is The Batman: Part II About?

Details of The Batman: Part II‘s story are being kept under tight wraps. What we do know is that the sequel will pick up some time after the first film, with Gotham City still down bad after The Riddler’s terrorist attack flooded the city. As seen in HBO’s The Penguin spinoff series, the underworld of Gotham has seen some significant shifts, with Oz Cobb/Penguin (Colin Farrell) taking out the old mob families (Falcones and Maronis) and establishing his own rag-tag gang as the new power in Gotham.

Rumors about the plot of The Batman 2 suggest that Gotham City’s ruin will trigger the rise of one of its oldest and most clandestine forces: The Court of Owls. In DC comic book lore, the Court is composed of some of Gotham’s wealthiest and most powerful families, who have all been part of the cabal since Gotham was first built. The Court dictates how the city is built and how its power is structured, either through political or economic means, or, if negotiation or coercion fails, they use violence, by way of their own highly-trained force of assassins, known as Talons.

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In the world of The Batman: Part II, The Court of Owls could be that same secret cabal, with the twists and turns of a mystery-thriller being the reveals of which families are involved, what their history is, and what kind of compromising position it could leave Bruce Wayne in, more so than Batman. It will be interesting to see how much time Pattinson spends outside of the mask, this time around.

The Batman: Part II still has a lot of “X factors” on the board right now. The cast includes heavy-hitter new additions like Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Sebastian Stan (Thunderbolts*), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and we know nothing for sure about who they are playing. The returning cast includes Andy Serkis (Alfred), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Colin Farrell (Penguin), and possibly Barry Keoghan (Joker). There are a lot of different famous Batman stories that could be sourced for this sequel, and the large ensemble cast certainly creates potential for us to see several key figures from Batman lore joining Reeves’ universe.

The Batman: Part II has a release date of October 1, 2027.