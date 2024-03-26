The Batman: Part II now has a reported filming start date after being delayed a full year. According to Jeff Sneider of The Insneider, director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson's The Batman sequel will begin production in April 2025, and new cast members are expected to be announced this fall. There were reports that filming would begin in November 2023, only to be pushed to March 2024 amid last summer's WGA writers' strike. However, Warner Bros. officially delayed Batman 2 — from Oct. 3, 2025, to Oct. 2, 2026 — pushing production into next year.

Reeves, who is co-writing the sequel to his $772 million-grossing Batman reboot with Mattson Tomlin, announced at CinemaCon in 2022 that "the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham in The Batman 2." It's unclear if that includes Dark Knight rogues Penguin (Colin Farrell), Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), and the Joker (Barry Keoghan).

Plot details are being kept locked away in Arkham Asylum, but Hush, Clayface, and a pre-Two-Face Harvey Dent have all been rumored for roles in the next film in Reeves' crime saga that includes the Gotham City-set Batman spinoff TV series The Penguin (premiering later this year on Max).

"Whatever that story's going to be, it's going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy," Reeves told the Happy Sad Confused podcast after announcing The Batman: Part II. "There's a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I'm gonna have to deep-dive again."

Also on the way is The Brave and the Bold, the DCU Batman reboot from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. That movie, which will introduce the Batman and Robin of the DC Universe launching with Gunn's Superman in 2025, will exist separately from Batman: Part II.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn said last year. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that."

The Batman: Part II now opens in theaters October 2, 2026.