The Batman 2 Released Date Delayed Until 2026

The Batman: Part II has had its release date delayed by a year. Instead of opening on October 3, 2025, The Batman 2 will now open on October 2, 2026, according to an updated release date schedule from Warner Bros. Pictures.

This is somewhat unsurprising given how the 2023 Writers' and Actors' Strikes set so many movie and TV productions back.

Developing...