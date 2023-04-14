The Batman 2 Production Reportedly Begins Soon

The Batman is reportedly beginning production sooner than some might have thought. Variety managed to confirm this detail during their sit-down with Nicolas Hoult as he remembered getting shut out of a number of franchise roles in a row. This news about The Batman should come as little surprise to a lot of fans following the sequel. While the past few months have been basically Pattinson-less, there is hope on the horizon. Warner Bros. Discovery's big presentation focused heavily on The Penguin spinoff being developed for HBO Max (Now known as Max.) As for director Matt Reeves, it's been full-steam ahead on the script phase for a little while now. So, as production continues, keep an eye out for details to come to light.

Matt Reeves actually spoke to Comicbook.com about the sequel to The Batman, he's once again teamed with his star in crafting a tale in this slightly more grounded version of Gotham city. Plot details for Part 2 remain scarce. However, some fans have been musing about the prospect of Clayface as a villain for the next Pattinson entry.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves explained to us in that interview. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Warner Bros. Discovery Excited For DC's Future

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

"DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe," said Zaslav in a statement. "Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

