The Batman II Director Matt Reeves Discusses Sequel Plans

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves talked about his approach to the sequel. Had some major rumors popping around it this week as Clayface as rumored to be a villain in the upcoming DC Studios production. On the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Reeves explained how the characters and their emotional states come first and foremost when dealing with the world of The Batman. Robert Pattinson was probably the most emotionally contemplative version of The Caped Crusader to ever hit the big screen. That approach resonated with a lot of fans who couldn't get enough of the literal brooding. Expect some more emotions to rear their heads, especially with a villain as tragic as Clayface possibly being in the mix.

Reeves explained, "Whatever that story's going to be, it's going to be to take these characters and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy. There's a deep-dive that already happened at the beginning and now I'm gonna have to deep-dive again."

Katee Sackhoff Also Wants To Be In The Bat-Verse

If Reeves and company want to go the dual antagonist route again, one familiar face would love to be a part of it. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Katee Sackhoff at Megacon Orlando. During that conversation, the actresss mentioned that she would love to team with Mike Flanagan in a Bat-centric tale. But, possibly most exciting, Sackhoff would like to play Poison Ivy in this hypothetical project. Flanagan and the Mandalorian star have previously worked together on Oculus. So, the relationship already exists, but a lot of the stuff with The Batman spinoffs are up in the air. Check out what she had to say down below.

"I can't quite say that I would sell my firstborn, because she's quite special to me [laughs]. But I would like sh*t twice and die to play Poison Ivy... And to work with Mike Flanagan again," Sackhoff said. "He is such a genius and so collaborative. Working on Oculus was so much fun for me because he allowed me to talk about what I wanted to do with her [the character "Marie Russell] I love bringing physicality to the roles that I play and horror is no different...And he was so all in."

What characters would you like to see in The Batman II? Let us know down in the comments!