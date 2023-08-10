The Batman to Make Cable TV Debut as Part of Halloween Programming Block

The Batman is finally making its way to cable this fall, set to air on TNT throughout the Halloween season.

The newest live-action iteration of Batman is finally making its way to cable television this fall. Matt Reeves' take on the caped crusader, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, debuted on the big screen last year to critical acclaim, launching a new series of grounded stories set in Gotham City. The Batman has been streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) for some time, and will soon be making the move to cable as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Halloween programming.

There hasn't been an official date for The Batman's cable debut just yet, but it will be airing on TNT this fall, according to Variety. The film will be part of a "curated Halloween-themed film block" on TNT and TBS in September and October. TNT's slate includes The Batman, The Mummy, Godzilla, and a Scream marathon. TBS will be airing Beetlejuice, Gremlins, and The Goonies.

The Halloween programming extends to WBD's other cable channels, including Food Network, Discovery Channel, TCM, Travel Channel, and Cartoon Network. Discovery Channel will include several episodes, specials and a spinoff from the Ghost Adventures franchise, including the two-hour Ghost Adventures: Devil Island special on September 27th. Food Network will have titles like Halloween Baking Championship, Halloween Cookie Challenge, and Halloween Wars.

"Food Network's Halloween lineup grows network ratings by more than 50 percent when series like Halloween Wars, Outrageous Pumpkins, Halloween Cookie Challenge or Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes hit the air and lead right into the holiday season – serving as a valuable gateway for the network since every single Halloween series that we put on hits the top five in ratings," Warner Bros. Discovery chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group Kathleen Finch told Variety. "We're employing a similar strategy with networks across our portfolio because we see seasonal content as a big opportunity to grow audience share in Q4."

"We've seen a tremendous upside to including seasonal programming as part of our portfolio's content strategy – if it makes sense for an individual brand," Finch added. "We don't force it. We look for authentic, organic ways to build an audience by delivering content that they can't resist, and it works."

Are you looking forward to catching The Batman on TV this fall? What do you think of the new Warner Bros. Discovery Halloween lineup? Let us know in the comments!