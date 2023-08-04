DC's James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Batman Comics, and They Might Surprise You

A new era is on the horizon for the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping in to spearhead DC Studios' movies and TV shows going forward. As fans look forward to these new DCU projects, one interesting enigma is the franchise's planned reboot of Batman, set to begin with a The Brave and the Bold movie. While details around that film are few and far between amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, we now have a look at some of Gunn's personal touchstones.

In a recent post on Threads, Gunn shared a number of Batman-related titles that he loves: Batman: The Long Halloween, Grant Morrison' Batman run, and even the recent One Bad Day: The Riddler one-shot written by DC Studios writers room member Tom King.

What Would The Brave and the Bold Be About?

The Brave and the Bold is confirmed to star Bruce Wayne / Batman and Damian Wayne / Robin, with Gunn and Safran teasing that the film might feature other characters from the larger "Bat-family."

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman..." Gunn explained to reporters in January of this year. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

"And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long," Safran added.

Who Is Directing DC's Batman Reboot?

Earlier this summer, it was confirmed that The Flash director Andy Muschietti will be helming The Brave and the Bold. A release date for the film has yet to be set.

"We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when the news was announced. "It's a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy's affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They're an extraordinary team, and we couldn't have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU."

What do you think of James Gunn's favorite Batman comics? Are you excited for The Brave and the Bold? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!