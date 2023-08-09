Holy Batwheels, Batman! Adam West, who played the campy caped crusader in the Batman television series of the 1960s, will make a posthumous appearance on DC's Batwheels. The preschool animated series returns with a new batch of episodes Monday, September 11th, at 7:45 a.m. on Cartoon Network's Cartoonito block, featuring West as the voice of the classic — and now anthropomorphized — 1966 Batmobile. West guest stars on a special episode of Batwheels titled "To the Batmobile," airing Friday, September 15th, ahead of this year's Batman Day 2023 on September 16th.

Warner Bros. Animation has debuted the first look at West's animated car-achter who will speed into action alongside the show's cast of young sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles: Bam the Batmobile (voiced by Jacob Bertrand), Robin's zippy sports car Redbird (Jordan Reed), Batgirl's brave and bold motorcycle Bibi (Madigan Kacmar), Buff the monster truck (Noah Bentley), the Bat-jet Batwing (Lilimar), sarcastic robot repairman M.O.E. (Mick Wingert), and the motherly Batcomputer (Kimberly D. Brooks).

The car crime-fighters defend Gotham City from the Badcomputer (SungWon Cho) and the Legion of Zoom, keeping the streets safe alongside Bat-Family members Batman (Ethan Hawke), Robin (A.J. Hudson), and Batgirl (Leah Lewis). According to streamer Max (formerly HBO Max), Batwheels is the No. 1 original preschool series with boys 2-5 on the network and the most-watched original preschool series on Max.

West died at the age of 88 in 2017 after a battle with leukemia. The legendary Batman actor played the iconic "Bright Knight" in 120 episodes of the live-action TV series between 1966 and 1968, starring as the character alongside Burt Ward's Robin in the '66 Batman: The Movie. To mark the show's 50th anniversary, West and Ward reprised their roles in the 2016 animated movie Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, and again in 2017's Batman vs. Two-Face, which was released posthumously and featured West's final performance as Batman.

The Batman star was a prolific voice actor, most famously voicing Quahog Mayor Adam West on Family Guy and the clawed crusader/actor Catman on The Fairly Oddparents. In other animated news, Cartoon Network announced the new Teen Titans GO! Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Special, premiering in September, and the U.S. debut of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe's Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe in November.



New episodes of Batwheels premiere September 11th on Cartoon Network and will be available to stream on Max.