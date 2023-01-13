The Batman Director Teases Future Meeting With New DC Bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran

The landscape of the DC Universe is evolving in some fascinating ways as of late, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran recently stepping into the role of co-CEOs of DC Studios. In addition to the main canon of movies and HBO Max television shows, the duo are expected to help oversee future installments of The Batman, the standalone saga brought to life by Matt Reeves. With a The Batman sequel officially greenlit and a The Penguin television spinoff on the way, Reeves recently teased to Collider how that partnership with Gunn and Safran will manifest in the near future.

"They [Gunn and Safran] have been great," Reeves revealed. "We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that. Look, I'm excited to hear what they're going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they're letting us do."

What is The Batman about?

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice.

The film's cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Are you excited for the future of the DC Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!