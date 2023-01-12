The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases "Big Bat-Verse Plan"

The Bat-Verse begins with The Batman, filmmaker Matt Reeves' self-contained cinematic franchise separate from the DC Universe being built out by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. With the DC duo charting a 10-year plan starting with a new and younger Superman, Reeves has his own new and younger Dark Knight in Robert Pattinson's Batman. As part of a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Reeves oversees the Bat-Verse: the director's term for the spinoff-spawning franchise that will expand with The Batman 2 and multiple live-action television series for HBO Max, including The Penguin and Arkham Asylum.



After confirming he's begun developing the script for The Batman sequel, Reeves told Yahoo Entertainment he will meet with the DC Studios brass this month to talk plans for the Bat-Verse and Gunn and Safran's DCU.

"We've talked a few times," Reeves said. "I'm supposed to get together with [Gunn and Safran] sometimes this month. They've been working feverishly on what they're doing, and I've been working hard with my partners on what we're doing – all our shows and stuff. So we're gonna have a sit-down where we talk about everything that's going on and what the arcs of these two things are. I'm excited to hear about what they're doing."

Reeves serves as executive producer on the Penguin spinoff, a limited series DC drama expanding upon the world he created for The Batman, continuing Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot's (Colin Farrell) story "as he grabs violently for power in Gotham." Also in the works: an untitled police drama centered on the Gotham City Police Department and the as-yet-untitled Arkham Asylum series, focused on the hellish psychiatric hospital that houses such criminals as the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Joker (Barry Keoghan).

As for how the Bat-Verse co-exists outside the DCU, Reeves said of Gunn and Safran, "They have a big plan, and I have this big Bat-verse plan. It's just about us really getting to know each other. It's going to be fun."

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook for the 15th anniversary of the Reeves-directed Cloverfield — which spawned its own cinematic universe — Reeves revealed an update on The Batman 2, saying he's "hard at work on the script."

"My partner and I are deep in it," Reeves added, "and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Cloverfield is now available to own on 4K; The Batman is available to own on 4K and streaming on HBO Max.