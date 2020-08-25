The Batman Fan Creates a Perfectly Spooky Teaser Poster

✖

Fans got their best look yet at The Batman over the weekend, when the film's first trailer made its debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention. The event showcased what the highly-anticipated standalone film is set to bring, especially when it comes to its darker take on the DC Comics universe. The trailer essentially took over the Internet in the days since, and has spawned some epic fan-made tributes -- including an epic teaser poster. The poster, which is created by Instagram user @psychboz, showcases Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman with chilling detail, while also tieing in the film's spooky themes.

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," director and co-writer Matt Reeves explained during DC FanDome. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

