The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Full Batsuit and Batcycle Revealed in New Set Photos

The Batman reboot movie gave DC fans a major thrill recently, when director Matt Reeves debut first-look footage of Robert Pattinson in the new Batman costume. However, Reeves moody and red-lit debut of the new Batsuit was carefully cropped to prevent us from seeing it in full form and detail – but now some new The Batman set photos have revealed what the full Batsuit looks like, from pointed ears down to boots. Not only do we get a full look at the new Batsuit, but also the new Batcycle that Pattinson’s Batman will be riding. Needless to say, the full Batman costume details are going to have fans debating!

📷 Another photo of the stunt Double #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/S7DCQCx7cR — Robert Pattinson Online (@rpattinsonfr) February 21, 2020

After the first-look video of Pattinson’s Batsuit dropped, fans were left with two big questions:

What would the color scheme of the outfit be? What were the finer details of the costume’s accessories (gauntlets, boots, full cowl and ears, etc.)

Now, with these latest set photos and videos, we have answers to both questions. The Batman will apparently deliver one of the darkest-colored Batman costumes yet, being virtually all black. Even Michael Keaton’s Batman had the gold insignia, while Christian Bale’s had the gold utility belt, and Ben Affleck went with the more classic gray-and-black color scheme. Pattinson’s Batman looks much more militaristic with the tactical black gear, and cargo pouch utility belt and either combat or biker boots.

The cowl’s ears are a nice medium between Keaton’s long points and Affleck’s little nubs; however, the shoulder pads are already inspiring a resurgence of The Dark Knight “hockey pads!” jokes. Finally, the look and function of the wrist gauntlets is definitely going to stir a lot of debate. The final piece to this puzzle will be the cape; either it will be added in post-production or this Batman makes the prudent decision not to wear it while riding a motorcyle. The Batcycle looks pretty awesome too, by the way.

How do you feel about the new Batsuit and cycle? Let us know in the comements.

