The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Stuns at Dior Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson is turning some heads in real life and on social media with his outfit at the Dior fashion show. Twitter is absolutely buzzing about the actor's ensemble. The Batman star paired a fur coat with a kilt and some leather boots. Of course, any picture of Pattison could send the Internet into a lather. One of the more interesting social media moments in the lead-up to The Batman was Pattinson's appearance at a previous Dior show in mostly muted tones and a black leather jacket. Fans were arguing if they could see a young Bruce Wayne dressed in a similar outfit. Check out some of the best posts about the night down below.
He talked to Total Film about what drew him to the role originally. "I was aiming for quite different stuff," Pattinson said. "Obviously it's basically the jewel in the crown of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I'd never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time."
"I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so," Pattinson said. "Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"
