The Batman Fans Celebrate Robert Pattinson's Birthday
It's Robert Pattinson's birthday and The Batman fans are rushing in to celebrate. The 36-year-old Twilight star has been quite busy in recent years. Tenet and The Batman so close together will do that. Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie proved to be a big hit with audiences. However, when the main star was cast, there was a lot of doubt about his suitability for the role. As time passed, Pattinson did interviews where he assured nervous fans that he was taking it seriously. By the time the first trailer rolled in, people were already sold. Not only could the actor handle all the action work that this series demanded, he had rendered a very different version of Bruce Wayne. A lot of non-comic book fans got a kick out of the reclusive billionaire actually being a Mal-adjusted little creature of the night, rather than the super competent playboy genius he's portrayed as in titles focusing on his later career.
On KCRW, director Matt Reeves had high praise for his star's commitment. It's what makes him a fantastic actor. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state," he explained. "But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."
Happy 36th birthday to the current and best movie batman, #RobertPattinson! 🖤🎉🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/71wdUOHpUi— Francis Chaneco (@francis_chaneco) May 13, 2022
Did you love his turn as Bruce Wayne? Let us know down in the comments!
Just look at him
Happy Birthday #RobertPattinson 🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jrvQHoxqZY— GOPIKA (@009gops) May 13, 2022
Him having fun is so soothing
Robert Pattinson#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/LNS271moSv— 𝙬𝙖𝙡𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖 (@walk_in_cinema) May 13, 2022
Tremendous clip
Happy 36th Birthday to one of the greatest actors of our generation, Robert Pattinson! ✨ May your day be filled with joy and special moments. We are proud to be called your fans 💗 Love you! pic.twitter.com/qRfOkE4L4E— Robert Pattinson Photos (@pattinsonphotos) May 13, 2022
The range on display
HappyBirthday to my favourite Actor #RobertPattinson ❤ pic.twitter.com/ycRE86jZPa— ... (@laura_llauu) May 13, 2022
Straight up comedy
happy birthday robert pattinson pic.twitter.com/UUH3AYJMmV— nora (@jacobjankowskis) May 13, 2022
Is it here yet?
Happy birthday #RobertPattinson Battinson can't wait to for @TheBatman2 pic.twitter.com/DOE5uB4y6A— 𝒃𝒐𝒃𝒃𝒚 (@Bobbyatlantic) May 13, 2022
Warner Bros. checking in!
Happy Birthday to #TheBatman himself, Robert Pattinson. Rent the Home Premiere of the accalimed blockbuster now! pic.twitter.com/RGosh5JV3f— WarnerBrosUK (@WarnerBrosUK) May 13, 2022
Big shout out to Batman
Happy birthday to my favourite Batman #RobertPattinson 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Cm2nRF3Ztn— Tan Wen Yang (@wenyangtan) May 13, 2022