The Batman Fans Celebrate Robert Pattinson's Birthday

It's Robert Pattinson's birthday and The Batman fans are rushing in to celebrate. The 36-year-old Twilight star has been quite busy in recent years. Tenet and The Batman so close together will do that. Matt Reeves' DC Comics movie proved to be a big hit with audiences. However, when the main star was cast, there was a lot of doubt about his suitability for the role. As time passed, Pattinson did interviews where he assured nervous fans that he was taking it seriously. By the time the first trailer rolled in, people were already sold. Not only could the actor handle all the action work that this series demanded, he had rendered a very different version of Bruce Wayne. A lot of non-comic book fans got a kick out of the reclusive billionaire actually being a Mal-adjusted little creature of the night, rather than the super competent playboy genius he's portrayed as in titles focusing on his later career.

On KCRW, director Matt Reeves had high praise for his star's commitment. It's what makes him a fantastic actor. "One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state," he explained. "But he's also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It's all very technical, and it's very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won't see your eye. And he could do both those things at once."

Happy 36th birthday to the current and best movie batman, #RobertPattinson! 🖤🎉🎁🎂 pic.twitter.com/71wdUOHpUi — Francis Chaneco (@francis_chaneco) May 13, 2022

