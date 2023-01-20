The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Admits He "Once Ate Nothing but Potatoes for Two Weeks"

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to being in the spotlight, thanks to breakout roles in The Batman, Twilight, and Harry Potter. In and amongst his memorable acting roles, Pattinson has also made headlines for some of his eccentric habits, from his love of weird DC characters to his bizarre quarantine pasta recipe to his workout regime. In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Pattinson revealed that he once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, in an attempt to try various fad diets.

"Yeah, it's crazy, and it's very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive — and you don't quite realise how insidious it is until it's too late," Pattinson revealed. "I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse… you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, "Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?" But I didn't realize that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose."

Will there be a The Batman sequel?

Matt Reeves is currently working on a sequel to The Batman, which he will direct and co-write with Pattinson back in the titular role. Plot details regarding the project are currently a mystery, but Reeves has expressed excitement about working on the script.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics, except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this month. "My partner and I are deep in it and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Will there be The Batman spinoffs?

In addition to the proper sequel, the saga of The Batman is set to be expanded upon with an HBO Max-exclusive series centered around Colin Farrell's The Penguin. The series is expected to begin production at some point this year, and further flesh out the villain's world.

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to," Farrell explained in a recent interview with Variety. "Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more."